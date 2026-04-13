Missouri Job Center "is a connector" for people seeking employment

The Missouri Job Center at 1161 N. Boonville Ave. in Springfield is a free resource for residents seeking employment or career training opportunities.

"We really are a connector for people when it comes to job opportunities," said Katherine Proctor, the center’s communications coordinator and spokesperson. “All our services are free. We’re different from a placement agency in that manner. People can come in, they can job search, they can get connected to a case manager if they want career training. That’s one way we serve the community.”

First-time visitors can meet with workforce development specialists who assist with Mo Jobs registration and advise on training opportunities in five sectors: Healthcare, transportation, logistics, construction, manufacturing and IT. The center also partners with providers for certification programs.

James Anthony, after being in prison for 17 years, said he had no idea what to do after being released until he overheard people talking about the Job Center and decided to visit.

“They hooked me up with the computer to understand how to look up for a job because I was totally technology illiterate,” he said. “They helped me stay focused. All the ladies there are great. Whenever you call them, ask them anything they are willing to help.”

With the center’s help, Anthony set up his social security, created a resume and used the statewide employment database jobs.mo.gov. He now works as a forklift driver at Dike Industries and Millwork.

Job Center visitors have access to computers, fax machines, printers, phones, resume assistance, interview preparation, budgeting advice, hiring events and monthly workshops. The center also offers a career closet stocked with donated clothing for all work settings, from business attire to scrubs and jeans.

The Missouri Job Center currently administers more than $23 million in federal grants supporting workforce training and economic mobility programs. However, legislative delays in fiscal year of 2025-2026 have halted the release of new discretionary funds. As a result, Apprenticeship Building America and Good Jobs Challenge grants will expire before the center can apply for new awards, resulting in an operational funding gap.

Due to that gap, the Workforce Development division may have to let go of six employees by July 1 and up to an additional five employees by Oct. 1.

“That’s a shame because the stuff they do is necessary -- not just for people that’s coming home from prison — but for people that’s in a bad situation,” said Anthony. “They don’t have transportation or they don’t have computers or whatever. It’s a necessity for the community.”

Workforce Development is actively seeking grant extensions and new initiatives to restore long-term sustainability. Services will continue uninterrupted at the Missouri Job Center, but those tied to competitive grants will end when the grant periods expire.

After a pause caused by rain damage in March, the center is resuming monthly workshops this April at a temporary side entrance on Boonville. Call 417-887-4343 to reserve spot or visit Missouri Job Center Facebook account.

April Workshops:

April 14: APPLIE, 9:30-11:30

April 15: Budgeting 101, 9:30-11:30

April 16 : Interview Prep, 1:30-3:30

