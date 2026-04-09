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Springfield Art Museum announces “On the Lawn” summer event series

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published April 9, 2026 at 11:12 AM CDT
Jimmy Rea

Communications Director Nicole Chilton takes KSMU to the museum grounds to discuss a new event held every second Saturday from April through October.

While the museum undergoes extensive renovations, the organization is finding new ways to connect with the community.

“Even though the museum is closed, the Hatch Lawn is still open to the public,” said Chilton. “There are sculptures and Fassnight Creek. We’ve got a stage connected to the park, so it’s just a really great space. We want people to remember that it exists, that we’re still here in a variety of ways.”

Starting this month and running through October, weather permitting, there will be programming every second Saturday on the lawn.

“It starts at 8 a.m. with yoga led by the Wellness Collective, followed by a volunteer opportunity to help keep Fassnight Creek clean,” Chilton said.

The organization also plans to feature rotating live music and arts activities, including drawing classes and watercolor demonstrations.

“People are encouraged to bring a chair or a sketchbook. It’s a very low-key, come-and-go morning at the art museum,” she said.

Many of the activities are free, though some may require registration or a small participation fee, as noted at the link above.

For more information on the Hatch Lawn programming, visit sgfmuseum.org/onthelawn.

For more information on the event and to see other Springfield Art Museum programming, visit their Instagram and Facebook.
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News Springfield Art MuseumOn the LawnNicole ChiltonHatch LawnFassnight Creek
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
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Mavis Parks
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