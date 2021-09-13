-
Tuesday night, May 19, the public will get the chance to view detailed plans for the Fassnight Creek Stormwater Improvement Project near the Springfield…
Fassnight Creek meanders along the south side of Phelps Grove Park along Brookside Dr. It comes from underground at Linwood Circle near the Springfield…
Springfield city officials are revisiting a recently completed project to reduce flooding hazards that turned into a visibility hazard for motorists.A…
Bennett Street at Jefferson, which has been closed for a long time, is now open—but not all of it. The Fassnight Creek Stormwater and Greenway Trail…