Springfield Ballet celebrates 50 years with new leadership

Springfield Ballet Executive Director Kyler Dibben said there’s a lot of talent in southwest Missouri.

“Some of these kids have been doing ballet for 16 to 18 years of their lives, so whenever you see them on stage, even though it’s pre-professional, it’s hard to tell the difference because they’ve been doing it their entire lives,” said Dibben. “So, it’s a really amazing opportunity.”

The next production for Springfield Ballet is “Beauty and the Beast.” Dibben said he will be guest performing as the character of Father in the production.

“There are so many people who have said, ‘I’ve never seen a ballet or even know what ballet is,’ and they are just totally shocked whenever they see our kids performing on stage,” said Dibben. “So many of our kids go on to be instructors at our school or attend Missouri State University or UMKC for dance. Many have danced with Kansas City Ballet and other major institutions.”

In addition to the performers, members of Springfield Ballet are working behind the scenes. Among them are new co-artistic directors Maria Velazquez and Jose Soares.

“We’ve got a strong blend of Springfield Ballet alumni and international experience that’s unique for southwest Missouri,” Dibben said.

Dibben previously worked as an insurance salesman and later as a sommelier at the Brown Derby International Wine Center before returning to school and joining Springfield Ballet as an administrative and financial coordinator.

“I gained so much operational knowledge of our organization,” he said. “When they started looking for a new executive director, I threw my hat into the ring, and they took a chance on me.”

“I think we’re making something special here in our 50th year,” he added.

The company recently saw record attendance with more than 4,200 tickets sold for its 40th production of “The Nutcracker.”

Springfield Ballet also plans to incorporate live music into performances, beginning with “Beauty and the Beast” through a collaboration with Missouri State University.

“You have to merge artistic talent, and there’s a lot of energy that comes with live music,” Dibben said.