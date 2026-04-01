Chadwick Flyer Bridge opens to the public

The Chadwick Flyer Bridge, which takes bicyclists and pedestrians over Highway 65, is open. The City of Ozark says it marks a key milestone in the Chadwick Flyer Trail and "improving safe, connected access for residents and visitors."

Temporary safety measures are in place as final elements are completed. Certain components such as angled panels and permanent railings will be installed in the coming weeks. Brief closures should be expected as Missouri Department of Transportation crews finish the work.

The Chadwick Flyer Trail is part of an ongoing project by the City of Ozark in partnership with Ozark Greenways that will provide a multimodal trail to connect the city with surrounding communities. It follows the old Chadwick Flyer Railroad bed from Ozark to Springfield.

Three phases are completed – Phase 1, from the Ozark Community Center to Clay Street; Phase 2, from Biagio Street to the connection on 21st Street in front of Olde World Estates; and Phase 3, from Kissick Avenue in Springfield to where the greenway dead ends near Westwind Drive in Ozark.

Phase 4, which includes the bridge over 65, is still in progress as is Phase 5, which will connect Phase II to Phase IV.

"The Chadwick Flyer Trail is a regional trail that will extend from the Ozark Community Center in Ozark to Sunshine Street in Springfield, with plans to eventually reach Downtown Springfield," according to Ozark Greenways.