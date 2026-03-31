Tenants testify in Rosewood-Cedarwood hearing

A preliminary injunction hearing got underway Monday for tenants of two Springfield affordable housing complexes, Rosewood Estates and Cedarwood Terrace.

The residents are suing their former and current landlords, including Zimmerman Properties and various affiliated LLCs, Bryan Properties, GPS Property Management and the Missouri Housing Development Commission over how they handled opting the two properties out of the low-income housing tax credit program.

The case is still making its way through court. Monday’s hearing will determine if residents can stay housed during that time.

During the hearing, tenants gave testimony on the value they have found in their community at Rosewood and Cedarwood and described the challenges of finding adequate affordable housing elsewhere in Springfield.

Bradley Breier is a leader in the Rosewood-Cedarwood Tenants Union, he says many tenants are elderly and disabled, have current homes built to their needs and have relied on one another for support for years, if tenants are evicted, he held back tears as he said he worries where some will go. “If they're gone, if they have to leave their communities, that goes away, they won't have that support," Breier explained, “when I think about those particular situations. It really hurts.”

Breier describes the experience over the last two years of uncertainty, organizing and litigation as overwhelming. He said he worries that if they lose the hearing and tenants are evicted as the case proceeds, it may make the larger case moot.

The tenants have been organized by the group Springfield Tenants Unite, with legal support from the Kansas City based group Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom.

No notice was given Monday as to when a decision may be made.