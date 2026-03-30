Volunteers are needed to help victims of domestic abuse

Community members interested in helping survivors of domestic violence will have the opportunity to get involved through an upcoming volunteer orientation hosted by Harmony House.

A volunteer orientation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on April 6 and is designed to introduce prospective volunteers to the organization’s mission, programs and service opportunities. The event will provide information about how volunteers can assist the nonprofit in supporting individuals and families escaping abusive situations.

“Orientation is really centered on an overview of Harmony House Domestic Violence 101 training, confidentiality training, getting them set up to support survivors in the best way and an educated way in trauma sensitivity training and then as well as a background check application,” said Karlie Koenemann, the volunteer coordinator at Harmony House.

Harmony House, located at 3404 E. Ridgeview St. in Springfield, provides emergency shelter, advocacy and education for survivors of domestic violence and their children. The organization, founded in 1976, has helped thousands of individuals rebuild their lives through shelter, case management and community outreach programs.

“Being Missouri’s largest domestic violence shelter in the state, we need a lot of support from the community, and volunteers provide not only support for our staff so our staff can focus on the needs of residents, but also survivors must see the community come together,” said Quinlan Meade, the director of marketing and communications at Harmony House.

Volunteers play an essential role in the organization’s work, according to Koenemann and Meade. They assist with things like meal preparation, organizing donations and helping with administrative tasks or community events. They provide services that help create a supportive environment for residents.

During the orientation session, participants will learn about ways to contribute their time and skills. The program also allows prospective volunteers to ask questions, meet staff members and learn more about how the shelter operates.

Volunteer orientations are typically held on the first Monday of each month, giving community members multiple opportunities throughout the year to join the organization’s volunteer team.

Harmony House operates one of the largest domestic violence shelters in Missouri and offers a wide range of services, including crisis intervention, safety planning, support groups and outreach programs aimed at helping survivors break free from abuse and build independent lives.

They are also voted best Community Service Organization by the MSU Standard for 2025.

Those interested in attending the orientation or volunteering with Harmony House can register on the organization’s website or contact the volunteer coordinator for additional information.