Springfield Little Theatre brings “Sweeney Todd” to the Landers Theatre

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:20 AM CDT
Springfield Little Theatre

The classic performance will be show director Joanie Garner Diprizio’s inaugural Landers production, running from March 13th through the 29th.

DiPrizio, originally from New Orleans, began working in the region before joining Springfield Little Theatre about 15 years ago.

“Sweeney Todd is sort of a legacy show in musical theater,” said DiPrizio. “It really is an incredible story, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences.”

“It’s a murderous plot. It’s a pretty dark show, so a little warning there in terms of content. It is geared toward more mature audiences,” DiPrizio added.

Over the years, “Sweeney Todd” has been performed by hundreds of theaters, including a recent revival starring Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban, which DiPrizio said “set the stage for a new generation as theater continues to evolve.”

DiPrizio said the production draws from traditional stagings while also incorporating elements from more recent revivals in an effort to appeal to longtime fans and newer audiences alike.

“So we’re doing it in that 1800s Victorian style, but we’re also adding some steampunk elements,” she said.

“It does indeed have the whole shebang,” DiPrizio said. “You will see spectacular sets and incredible costumes. The actors are strong and come together in a beautiful kaleidoscope of color on stage. We have a full live orchestra, so the music is incredible.”

DiPrizio said the greatest challenge in mounting the production has been the music.

“It’s Stephen Sondheim, so it’s very complicated,” she said. “Bringing all of that together is a major challenge. But we are doing a great job. Our cast and musicians sound amazing.”

Another challenge has been working within the constraints of the historic theater building.

“The Landers is an older theater. We have to be respectful of it because it has been around since the early 1900s, and we want it to last another 100 years,” DiPrizio said. “I am focused on making sure we do justice to both the space and the production.”

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Springfield Little Theatre website.
