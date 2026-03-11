9 area students chosen as 2026 U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates

Nine local students – six from Springfield, one each from Highlandville, Lebanon and Webb City are 2026 U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates. It’s a huge honor – only about 5,000 are chosen nationwide from more than 3.6 million students expected to graduate this spring. Those students are now in the running to be among up to 161 students in the U.S. to be named Presidential Scholars.

A letter sent to one of the local candidates, Sophy Wickham-Zhou, states that inclusion in the program is "one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected based on superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities."

Cameron Wickham-Zhou Sophy Wickham-Zhou, a U.S. Presidential Scholars candidate in Springfield, Mo.

Wickham-Zhou is a student in Central High School’s International Baccalaureate Program.

“For me, this means that I and people like myself who are about to be the next voices in this country are being recognized and being given a chance to have a venue through which our efforts can be recognized and are recognized as the next generation of voices and as people who can and will contribute to any and all progress that will happen,” she said.

Wickham-Zhou is a violinist and concertmaster in the Central Orchestra and volunteers for the mentoring programs, IB Ambassadors and Bulldog Buddies. She said being in the IB program has given her a wider toolbox of skills to use in everything she does.

She isn’t sure yet where she’ll attend college or what she’ll study, but she said she wants to be a voice for future generations and to help make positive change.

Her dad, Cameron Wickham said he’s very proud of his daughter.

“It's kind of the culmination of I've watched for years the work she's put in for her education,” he said. “And it's nice to see, like she said before, some recognition at various levels. And I just, I also am just looking forward to her future and this journey that she's going to go on after high school.”

Wickham-Zhou and the other candidates still have work to do. They must fill out paperwork and answer prompts to be considered for the U.S. Presidential Scholar.

The final U.S. Presidential Scholar determination will be based on student essays, self-assessments, description of activities, school recommendations and school transcripts.

The program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors.

Besides Wickham-Zhou, these southwest Missouri students are U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates this year:

