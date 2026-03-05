The covering of a beloved downtown mural sparks backlash in Springfield community

Many community members have spoken out on social media about their anger and sadness since the mural was painted over.

Jesse Tyler, owner of SGFCO, was one of the first to take to social media to describe his discontent with the situation.

In an Instagram post, Tyler wrote, “This is a heartbreaking reminder that what we don’t actively celebrate and preserve, we stand to lose.”

The post quickly gained traction, leading many more to comment on the situation, and some even began to message property owner David Pere privately.

Pere, who spent his upbringing in Little Rock, eventually relocated to Springfield as a military recruiter, which is when he said he began working with real estate.

Pere, owner of From Military to Millionaire, also known by the name FUBAR HQ, is an influencer and property owner known for his content aiming to provide veterans with financial advice. FMTM plans to use the newly purchased property as an office for the group, as well as a community space for veterans.

While the property was being painted, Pere said he was in Tennessee at a work-related event.

According to KY3 News, Pere was unaware at the time that the building had begun to be painted. “I didn’t even know he’d started painting until I got a bunch of really nasty messages on my phone,” he recalled.

Pere told KSMU these reactions came as a surprise to him.

“I admittedly did not know much about Robert E Smith, [but] there was only one person that in any time that I had conversations [with who] knew who [he] was.”

He expressed his confusion over the reaction considering the state of the mural prior to painting.

“It's an interesting thought that if this mural was so loved and so important, I'm curious why it hadn't been touched up in 25, 26 years," he said. "[The] paint was falling off. It didn't really seem that people cared to maintain it so I wouldn't have seen [the response] coming. Obviously, it is important to people.”

Pere also added that he had cleared the covering of the mural with the city, so he assumed there would be “no hoops to jump through.”

In a statement, the City of Springfield said that they "understand that this artwork held deep meaning for many in the community" but that they also "recognize the property is privately owned," and added that "property owners have the ability to make decisions about changes to their buildings within the framework of City regulations."

Still, emotions about the mural being painted over ran high.

“One of the aspects of its destruction that particularly infuriates me (and other members of the arts community) is the ignorance and audacity of the perpetrators,” said Meg Rosen, an art educator and member of the Springfield arts scene in a statement. “It is good faith practice to consult with local experts before destroying a public artwork. I understand that the mural was painted on a building that is privately owned, but the mural itself was public facing and part of the cultural heritage of Springfield.”

Jenny Fillmer Edwards, a Springfieldian who knew Smith, also shared her thoughts on the situation.

“It's a terrible loss that this mural has disappeared, not only for those of us who knew and loved Robert, but for the folks that passed [by it] every day,” she said.

“Art is one of the things that makes our city different from other medium sized cities,” she added.

But Pere hopes that FMTM’s plans for the wall add to the arts scene, not subtract. The company has planned to commission a Texas-based artist named Austin Sepulveda to paint a mural where the old one was.

“We're trying to add our piece to Springfield history, and I'm putting my money where my mouth is with a half a million (dollar) building purchase and a $50,000 mural,” he said.

While specific plans for the piece have not been finalized, Pere said the goal of the piece is to commemorate 250 years of the United States as well as to add an homage to company branding. As it stands, the plan for the mural is to include an image of a bald eagle over an American flag, among nods to military life, according to the Springfield Daily Citizen.

The old mural may not be lost forever. Plans are being discussed to relocate it to another location.

Pere explains that “nothing is concrete” but that he hopes to assist in the migration of the mural if possible.

While Pere hopes to help out, other members of the community also have plans to assist in the recreation of the mural.

Nicole Brown, founder of Sculpture Walk Springfield and a member of the arts community, along with Tyler and several others, has started an initiative with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to earn funds to recreate the piece. Donations to the fund can be made here.

Additionally, Tyler plans to create a more "public facing" method of crowdfunding, such as a GoFundMe, according to Brown in an interview with the Springfield Daily Citizen.