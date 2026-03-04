Birthplace of Route 66 Festival announces details, opens car show registration

Nearly a hundred people crowded into the lobby area of the Route 66 Car Museum Wednesday morning to hear details about Springfield’s annual Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, and to register for this year’s car show.

It is the 100th birthday of Route 66 this year. A national centennial kick-off event is planned April 30, but Springfield also plans to celebrate at its annual Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, downtown August 7 and 8 this year.

One of the event's organizers, Jack Stinson introduced highlights for the August event.

As he mentioned Dave Kindig’s name, oohs, aahs and a bit of applause rose from the assembly of car aficionados. Dave Kindig is famous for owning Kindig-It Design and appearing on national television.

Organizers also announced the event's parade has been replaced by a cruise in Friday and Saturday night down St. Louis Street, which was historically part of Route 66.

The weekend will feature two stages of live music at the Aaron Sachs Motorcycle Village and at the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Stage on Park Central Square. They will also host an exhibition of authors, artists, collectors and associations at the Old Glass Place.

More information, including a full list of musicians, schedule of events and car show registration information can be found online at route66festivalsgf.com