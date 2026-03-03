3 weekend apartment fires in Springfield highlight need for vigilance

After three weekend fire incidents at apartments in Springfield, the city’s fire department is urging prevention.

A blaze on Sunday night damaged the Pebblecreek Apartments on S. Fort in Springfield. According to City Spokeswoman Cora Scott, Building 1200, which contains 24 apartments, was heavily involved in fire when fire crews arrived. Nearly 40 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Three patients were transported to area hospitals.

The Springfield Fire Department is asking both tenants and property managers to follow some safety advice.

According to the department, improper disposal of smoking materials remains one of the leading causes of residential fires. They say all materials should be completely extinguished before being discarded. And smoking materials should never be tossed into planters, mulch beds or off balconies.

Mulch, leaves, trash and cardboard as well as stored items should be kept away from exterior walls. And furniture, boxes or other combustible materials should never be stored in breezeways or stairwells.

Charcoal grills or other open-flame cooking devices should never be used on balconies, according to SFD. Only approved gas grills should be used where allowed by property rules and local code.

They say cooking should not be left unattended, and lids should be used to smother any grease fires. If a fire starts, call 911, and close the door as you leave to keep the fire contained.

Make sure exit paths are clear, and know two ways out of your apartment building

Smoke alarms should be tested at least twice a year and the whole unit should be replaced every 10 years.