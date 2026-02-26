Progress continues on project in north Springfield that addresses missing middle housing

A development in north central Springfield that will add what a recent housing study found is needed – middle housing – is moving forward.

The Broadway Cottage Courtyard will be flanked on the east by N. Broadway, on the south by W. Poplar and on the west by N. Weaver. It’s being developed by the Drew Lewis Foundation’s Blue House Project.

Fourteen new units will sit on one acre in the new development. The two-story houses, some with garages, some without, will face a courtyard with a meandering sidewalk.

Amy Blansit, executive director of the Drew Lewis Foundation, hopes that will foster a sense of community.

"We've seen increased depression, increased mental health problems, and that all comes from — social isolation is a big part of it," said Blansit, "so I think it's just stripping down the privacy fences, helping us share living space. There's going to be people irritated with each other, too. But, you know, that's life, that's living, so we're just excited to bring something new to Springfield."

There will also be a community center that all residents will have access to. It’s a unique concept that’s being done in other communities.

"Our Broadway Cottage Courtyard is really about increasing housing density, but in a thoughtful way," said Blansit. "Right now, when we're looking at missing middle, a lot of it is going to benefit the developer. We need more housing. So absolutely we need that. But we also need things like this cottage courtyards or other designs that lead to home ownership in a density model, too."

Michele Skalicky The site of the future Broadway Cottage Courtyard on N. Broadway in Springfield, Mo. (Photo taken February 26, 2026).

Seven of the homes will be sold at below market value to participants in the foundation’s RISE program. Blansit expects the price to be around $155,000. The others will be sold in the $175-185,000 range.

She said the most vibrant neighborhoods are made up of people from a variety of socioeconomic statuses. DLF's Blue House Project is able to sell at below market rate because they can purchase materials tax-free, they have their own construction crew, and they don’t require the services of realtors.

Blansit said the Blue House Project sells about 30% of the houses it renovates at market rate. The others are sold at below market to allow more people to afford to buy. Those who buy at below market must agree to stay for a minimum of five years.

Blansit said the projects couldn’t happen without support from many in the community. She gave an example of WinTech, Inc., a company in Monett that’s donating all the windows for one house in the Broadway Cottage Courtyard and selling windows for the others at cost. And she pointed to families that have made significant donations to allow projects to happen. And any donation to the program is important, according to Blansit. She also acknowledged area banks that have helped with financing.

Blansit said they should have the detention pond, which will be planted with native species, finished soon, and she hopes to be pouring foundations within 90 days. The goal is to have the first eight houses finished by the end of the year.

Blansit said the Blue House Project has made an impact in the rate of homeownership in Springfield. Between Habitat for Humanity and Blue House, she said they've increased the rate by 4% (2% each).