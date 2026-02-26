Juanita K. Hammons Hall highlights economic impact of Broadway in the Ozarks

At a press conference this month at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall, officials and partners highlighted the regional impact tied to large scale touring shows, including the upcoming run of Wicked.

“We're here to celebrate something that is much bigger than just bringing in a show. [This event] represents the continued growth of Springfield as a destination for world class entertainment,” said Jack Wheeler, Hammons Hall director. “It represents our community's commitment to the arts and what can be achieved when great partners work together.”

The partner in question is a company called Celebrity Attractions that has helped bring Broadway productions to the Ozarks since 1992.

In addition to establishing Springfield as an entertainment destination, Broadway productions in Springfield deliver economic benefits for the surrounding area.

“Productions bring thousands of visitors directly here to our community. They fill our hotels, they support our restaurants, they drive traffic to local shops and businesses in downtown Springfield, and they help create jobs,” said Josh Inman, Hammons Hall associate director.

“Broadway equals economic development in our community. It raises Springfield's profile both regionally and nationally, and it shows that we are a city that values culture, creativity and quality experiences,” he added.

Broadway performances in Springfield have historically been a great help for the community. During a run of The Phantom of the Opera, $6 million was made. Even more impressively, Disney’s The Lion King made over $9 million and Hamilton nearly $11 million.

When Wicked came to Hammons Hall for two weeks in 2016, there were more than 34,000 patrons, bringing nearly $9 million to the community. This time around, Juanita K. Hammons Hall is hoping for an even bigger turnout.

“[April is] my slowest month of the entire year, and because of Juanita K Hammons, it's not going to be nearly as bad as it has been in the past to where we're not going to stress about making payroll. In addition, everyone's going to have 20% more hours, we're going to have more tip out,” said James Martin, owner and chef of Gilardi’s restaurant. “Money just reverberates around the business, and then it expands beyond the community,” he described.

But aside from economic benefits and exposure, supporters of touring shows in Springfield also describe its effectiveness in community building.

“Anyone who's been in business long enough realizes that there has to be something other than just money,” said Martin. “When we have plays, when we have musicals, when we have comedians, whatever it may be, it brings the community together in a way that nothing else can.”