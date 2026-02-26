Greene County Commission reschedules public hearing in controversial rezoning case

A public hearing for a controversial rezoning case in Greene County has been postponed.

Sofos Power wants to rezone approximately 40 acres in Greene County for a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility. The company, based in Birmingham, Alabama, focuses on developing utility-scale battery energy storage systems in the U.S.

The land, at 4873 N. Rocky Lane, would be rezoned from Agricultural to Plot Assignment District.

On February 17, after hearing from many residents who are opposed to the rezoning, the Greene County Planning Board voted unanimously to recommend denial of the application.

It’s now up to the Greene County Commission to decide.

Opposition

Dana McKeen, who represents a group opposed to the project, wrote a letter to the commission. In it McKeen writes, "I respectfully submit this formal objection to the proposed rezoning in Case PB 2403 and urge the Commission to uphold the Greene County Planning Board’s unanimous recommendation of denial."

The letter also states:

"If the Commission considers any alternative to denial, we respectfully urge that no permanent rezoning be granted until Sofos Power provides, at minimum:

1. Audited financial statements and identity of backing investment fund with binding commitment to this project.

2. Disclosure of intent to own and operate vs. sell the project rights or SPV after zoning is secured.

3. Bound insurance (not a promise) including environmental/pollution liability for karst groundwater contamination, general liability for community evacuation, and cyber liability.

4. Decommissioning bond sufficient for full site remediation and battery removal, in place before construction begins.

5. Identity of EPC contractor with verified BESS construction track record, bonding, and liquidated damages provisions.

6. Identity of battery OEM with country of manufacture and FEOC compliance certification.

7. Road use agreement and financial escrow based on independent engineering assessment for 500+ loads at 125,000–130,000 lbs GVW, with pre-construction survey and full restoration guarantee.

8. Emergency access plan resolving the 100-foot standoff vs. 8-foot spacing paradox, with written emergency response plan signed by the responding fire district.

9. Formal fire district determination of current capacity, equipment, training, water supply, and protocols — not future intent.

10. Independent geotechnical and environmental assessment (county-commissioned, not applicant-funded) of karst terrain and groundwater baseline.

11. Community impact guarantees for evacuation costs, temporary housing, property value protection, and health monitoring — all surviving sale, transfer, or bankruptcy.

12. Power Purchase Agreement or offtaker identification demonstrating contracted revenue supporting 20–40 year viability."

New public hearing date

Wednesday, the county announced that a public hearing before the commission scheduled for March 2 had been postponed.

The new date for the public hearing is April 6 at 9:30 a.m. in Room 212 of the Historic Courthouse, 940 N. Boonville.