Springfield City Council approves $30 million in tax revenue for the Springfield Art Museum project

Springfield City Council Monday night unanimously approved allocating $30 million of Spring Forward SGF sales tax revenue over the next two years to the Springfield Art Museum. The funding will allow the museum to complete the final phase of its renovation and expansion project.

Phase 1, underway now, includes updating infrastructure and creating additional galleries and new educational space.

Art Museum Director Nick Nelson said construction will begin on Phase 2 this fall, which will transform the exterior space, "expanding public programming areas, galleries and integrating the art museum experience with surrounding park land and green space. It includes significant additions to educational spaces, art classrooms and event venues. This phase creates opportunities for outdoor events that connect visitors with art and nature, from movie nights to live performances."

According to Nelson, many of the Phase 2 spaces are designed for public programs and events. He said the art museum plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2028 with a completed facility.

Nine people spoke to council before the vote, all in favor of spending the tax revenue on the project.

Lindsey Kelsay, chair of the Springfield Art Museum Board, said she spent a lot of time at the museum as she was growing up.

"I can still remember being there feeling like I was part of something special," she said. "It expanded my world and made me feel like I belonged in places that before felt out of reach."

She told council she wanted to express her support for funding the rest of the museum project "so that Springfield will be well positioned to continue to educate and inspire children for generations to come."

The Citizens Advisory Board, charged with determining how Spring Forward SGF revenue should be spent, recommended the $30 million for the art museum.

