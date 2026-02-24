City Council approves $10.8 Million appropriation for Park Board projects

During their meeting on Monday, Springfield City Council unanimously approved a resolution to appropriate $10,800,726 of Spring Forward SGF sales tax revenue to complete various park and trail projects.

“On behalf of the park board and our park and trail users, I sincerely appreciate your consideration of this bill that will help shape the future of parks, trails, and improve the overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike,” Springfield Parks & Recreation Director Ron Schneider told council members.

Schneider shared the details of the projects outlined in the resolution and how much money would be appropriated for each. The projects include the McDaniel Park Inclusive Playground, the Meador Park Pickleball Complex, Chadwick Flyer Trail construction, Dickerson Park Zoo improvements, Lafayette Park master plan improvements, UnGap the Map trail planning, Grant Avenue Parkway Corridor planning and the Frisco Highline Connector Plan.

Lauren Southern, a private banker at Simmons Bank, also spoke to the council during the meeting.

“Strategic investments like this support neighborhood vitality and enhance the overall appeal of our city," Southern said.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board estimates most projects will begin in July of this year and be finished in either 2027 or early 2028.