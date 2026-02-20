© 2026 KSMU Radio
Local library staff uncovers evidence that changes what was known about the Hickok-Tutt story

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published February 20, 2026 at 3:30 PM CST
Sign on the southwest corner of the square that tells about the shootout between Wild Bill Hickok and Davis Tutt (photo taken on February 20, 2026).
Michele Skalicky
The new evidence suggests Wild Bill Hickok stood on a different corner of Park Central Square during the shootout than what was previously believed.

Markers on Park Central Square that show where Wild Bill Hickok and Davis Tutt stood during their shootout might not be accurate. Two bronze discs on the square, placed there in 1975, mark where Hickok and Tutt were believed to have stood – Hickok’s is on the southeast corner.

Local history staff at the Springfield-Greene County Library have uncovered new evidence that Hickok might have actually stood on the southwest corner. The markers are placed 75 yards apart, but library historians believe the men were likely closer than that when they fired at one another, leaving Tutt dead.

Staff looked at records from the 1865 court proceedings uncovered in 1997 by archivist Robert Neumann at the Greene County Archives. They paired those with other period sources to discover the new details.

According to the library, eyewitnesses described Hickok’s movements prior to the shootout in relation to businesses that were located on the square. Local History Associate Claire Porter used ads in Springfield newspapers in 1865 to identify where those businesses were. By cross-referencing those locations with eyewitness accounts, Porter found the evidence that suggests Hickok was on a different corner of the square.

Local History and Genealogy Manager Brian Grubbs said in a statement that the findings "underline the importance of returning to period sources in doing historical research."

Local history staff continue working to reconstruct the events of the shootout using the 1865 court records and other historical sources.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
