Springfield Airport director announces retirement

Brian Weiler, who's served as the City of Springfield's director of aviation for nearly 15 years, said he'll retire later this year.

As he made the announcement to the airport board at its meeting Thursday, he said he'd "try not to break up too much."

Weiler said it has been an honor and privilege to lead the airport "during an extended period of growth and change." But he said it's time to move on to the next chapter.

He expects his last day to be sometime this summer.

Weiler told board members he plans to work with them and city officials as they work to fill his position.

"I'm going to be here for a few more months," he said, and will "do whatever I can to help you with that."

Weiler said the decision wasn't easy.

"I have the best job in the world, and we have the best team in the world," he said. "But it is time. We're at a good point."

Weiler continues to lead the airport during some major projects. Around $35 million in construction projects are expected to be finished by the end of the year. Those include new flooring, 250 additional parking spaces, automated exit lanes, replacement of five passenger jet bridges and a terminal apron expansion.