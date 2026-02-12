DOTS issues call for artists for 3rd annual Fringe Festival

Devising Original Theatre Springfield is now accepting submissions for its third annual Fringe Festival, set for July 9–12. The deadline for participating artists is March 1 and a wide variety of theatric expressions are welcome to submit.

Artists may submit scripts through an online form, or provide video proof of concept for physical or nontraditional performance pieces. Details and submission guidelines are available at dotheatre.org.

Executive Director Dr. Gretchen Teague said the festival continues to grow as a space dedicated to new work.

“It really is becoming a place where we celebrate creating new work,” Teague said.

The DOTS Fringe Festival focuses on local playwrights and creators working outside traditional expectations.

“It’s for artists on the fringes of what people expect theater to be,” said founding member Kristin Farr.

When the festival launched, performances were held in two downtown venues. Organizers later centralized the event at The Judy, Springfield Little Theatre’s education building, allowing audiences to see multiple shows in one location. This year, DOTS is going to expand the youth programming.

“The difference with the young artists is our team tends to be more hands-on,” Teague said. In partnership with Springfield Little Theatre’s education department, DOTS will host a devising intensive week, helping young performers develop original work before the festival begins.

The concept of fringe festivals dates back to Edinburgh, where artists who were not accepted into a major theater festival created their own performances on the outskirts of the event. The model has since spread internationally.

Teague said part of the festival’s appeal is its unpredictability.

“You never know what you’re going to see when you walk in,” she said.

Past festivals have featured horror, musicals, traditional plays, guitar performances, and nonspoken productions.

“The gamut is very wide as far as what we bring into a Fringe Festival,” Farr said.

For submission information, festival updates, and guidelines, visit dotheatre.org.

