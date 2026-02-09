Mo State renames accounting school after Pendleton family

Missouri State University Monday morning unveiled a historic gift.

MSU President Biff Williams, joined by members of the university community, made the announcement. “We’re going to change history,” Williams explained, as he announced that for the first time a school of the university will bear the name of an alumni and donor: the Pendleton Family School of Accountancy. Williams announced that Dick Pendleton and his family made a seven-figure gift to support the program.

Williams thanked the Pendleton family. He explained that Dick Pendleton graduated from then Southwest Missouri State in 1966. In the 60s and 70s Pendleton worked for the accounting firm that became BKD and after a series of mergers, Forvis Mazars. Pendleton went on to develop property in the Springfield area.

In a statement Dick Pendleton said, “the degree I earned opened doors throughout my career, and I’ve always felt fortunate and proud to be a graduate of the university.”

Missouri State Foundation executive director Brent Dunn explained the gift is meant to impact faculty, staff, scholarships for students and program support for years to come.

"This is a gift, yeah, for today,” Dunn said, but he explained the Foundation is not just here for today. “We’re here for tomorrow, we’re here for the next 100 years, and this gift, the name on this school, will live forever at Missouri State University.”

Monday’s event included brief statements from the Pendleton Family, Dr. David Meinert, Dean of the College of Business, accounting graduate student Isaac Moon and Dr. Kimberly Church, Director of the newly named Pendleton Family School of Accountancy.