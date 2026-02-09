Children's Mercy with Mercy announces longtime pediatrician as a leader for the Springfield joint venture

A Mercy Springfield pediatrician has been named medical director for the Children’s Mercy with Mercy partnership. Dr. John Burson has worked as a pediatrician in Springfield for more than 25 years.

Burson will assume the new leadership role while continuing to care for his current patients.

Burson has been with Mercy Springfield since he completed his medical training. He said in a statement "I am first and foremost a general pediatrician, and I look forward to bringing that perspective as I work closely with leaders from both Children’s Mercy and Mercy Springfield to continue advancing a pediatric system designed around the needs of children and families."

The Children’s Mercy with Mercy joint venture was launched last November. Construction is underway on a new, dedicated pediatric outpatient facility on the Mercy South campus, which is expected to open in December.