© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Children's Mercy with Mercy announces longtime pediatrician as a leader for the Springfield joint venture

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:24 AM CST
Mercy Pediatrician Dr. John Burson who has been named medical director for Children's Mercy with Mercy in Springfield, Mo.
Mercy
Mercy Pediatrician Dr. John Burson who has been named medical director for Children's Mercy with Mercy in Springfield, Mo.

Dr. John Burson will serve as medical director.

A Mercy Springfield pediatrician has been named medical director for the Children’s Mercy with Mercy partnership. Dr. John Burson has worked as a pediatrician in Springfield for more than 25 years.

Burson will assume the new leadership role while continuing to care for his current patients.

Burson has been with Mercy Springfield since he completed his medical training. He said in a statement "I am first and foremost a general pediatrician, and I look forward to bringing that perspective as I work closely with leaders from both Children’s Mercy and Mercy Springfield to continue advancing a pediatric system designed around the needs of children and families."

The Children’s Mercy with Mercy joint venture was launched last November. Construction is underway on a new, dedicated pediatric outpatient facility on the Mercy South campus, which is expected to open in December.
Tags
News Mercy Springfield Communities
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky