Mercy announces new children's hospital

Children’s Mercy and Mercy Springfield Communities are taking the next step in their partnership to expand pediatric care services in the Springfield region.

Wednesday morning, they announced plans to build a new dedicated $30 million two-story 40,000 sq ft pediatrics facility at Mercy’s South Springfield campus, along the west side of Highway 65.

The facility will expand on pediatric services already offered by Mercy Springfield, through collaboration with Kansas City based Children’s Mercy. Those services will still be offered at Mercy hospital.

Debbie Schwartzkopf, Chief Administrative Officer for Children’s Mercy, told a crowd of press assembled at the site of the new facility that it will focus on outpatient procedures and house Mercy primary care pediatrics and Children's Mercy specialty services.

Image Courtesy Mercy Springfield Communities An artist's rendering of Mercy's new pediatric building.

As part of the new facility and expansion of pediatric care in the region, Mercy also plans to develop a Patient & Family Advisory Council. Schwartzkopf said the council will help them understand what they should be focusing on and the priorities of the community

Work on the facility is expected to start before the end of the year, Mercy anticipates an opening date in December 2026.

