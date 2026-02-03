North Glenstone Community Improvement District would be the 23rd CID in Springfield

A new Community Improvement District (CID) for the North Glenstone area was presented to Springfield City Council last night.

If approved, the district will be a political subdivision of the State of Missouri governed by a five-member board that would have a life span of 27 years.

The petition outlines a 1% district sales and use tax — for a total tax in the district of 9.1% — to fund public services and improvements in the area.

The tax would fund improvements like cleaning and maintenance; right-of-way improvements; security services such as personnel, equipment or facilities; as well as professional service fees to facilitate these projects.

The district follows North Glenstone from I-44 to E. Turner St., which has approximately 33 property owners among 172 acres. Over 50% of the property owners in the area signed the petition.

Cory Collins, partner at Husch Blackwell, prepared the petition. He explained that he and other landowners in the district were seeking ways to improve the area for newcomers.

“The goals are security and beautification,” Collins said. “Many first impression folks that come to town, one of the first places they see is North Glenstone, and we would like to make it look any better than it does today.”

The North Glenstone area is home to several hotels and motels as well as restaurants.

City staff requested that a second public hearing about the petition be held at the city council meeting on February 9 after notices about the CID were inadvertently sent to district property owners through regular mail instead of certified mail.

Council is expected to vote on the petition February 9.