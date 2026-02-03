Downtown Association picks Quade as new director

The Downtown Springfield Association has named a new executive director, former state representative Crystal Quade.

In a statement Brian Mattson, Chair of the Downtown Springfield Association Board of Directors, said Quade “brings a unique blend of leadership, vision, and a strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing downtown communities.”

Quade served as Democratic Missouri House Rep. for the 132nd district from 2017 until she was term limited in 2025. The 132nd covers much of central Springfield, including downtown. During that time, she also served for years as the leader of her party in the Missouri House. Quade ran for governor on the Democratic ticket in 2024.

Per the Association's statement, Quade will oversee strategic direction, operations and partnerships.

The Downtown Springfield Association or DSA is meant to “cultivate and sustain a vibrant business community.” They are responsible for managing many of downtown's annual events including the Christmas Parade and Cider Days.