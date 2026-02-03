City of Springfield will apply for up to $25 million in federal money for road improvements

Springfield City Council approved a resolution Monday night that would allow the city to apply for up to $25 million in federal grant money.

The U.S. Department of Transportation funds, which require a 20% match, would be used for improvements to Sunshine Street from Kansas Expressway to Glenstone. That's the stretch of Sunshine maintained by the city.

The funds are part of the U.S. DOT's Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Transportation Discretionary Grant or BUILD program.

Scott Bachman, the city's transportation planner for Public Works, said it's "a highly competitive program to fund infrastructure improvements that spur development."

Being awarded a grant, he said, would allow the city to do projects recommended in the Sunshine Street corridor study, which began in May of 2025 and is nearing completion in the next few months. He said matching funds would likely come from city sales tax revenue.

The city expects to hear if it will receive grant money by the end of June.