Springfield Area Chamber names Doug Pitt 2026 Springfieldian

Springfield-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Doug Pitt has been named the 2026 Springfieldian.

The announcement was made at the chamber’s annual meeting January 30 where Pitt was recognized before hundreds of business and community leaders for more than three decades of service and leadership in Springfield and beyond.

The Springfieldian Award is presented annually to an individual whose commitment, leadership, and service have made a lasting impact on the community, according to the chamber. Pitt exemplifies those qualities through his work as an entrepreneur, civic leader and philanthropist, said chamber officials.

Pitt’s professional background spans technology services, real estate development and nonprofit leadership, with a consistent focus on education access, child advocacy and community development. He is the founder and owner of Pitt Technology Group, established in 1991, and Pitt Development Group, launched in 2014.

One of Pitt’s most recognized initiatives is Care to Learn, which he founded to ensure students’ immediate health, hunger and hygiene needs are met so they can succeed in school. What began as a local effort has expanded across Missouri and serves as a model for other communities.

The Springfieldian designation recognizes Pitt’s long-standing dedication to using business success as a platform for community impact, a legacy Springfield Chamber leaders say continues to shape the city's future.

