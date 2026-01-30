© 2026 KSMU Radio
Students at Kickapoo stage walkout

KSMU | By Chris Drew
Published January 30, 2026 at 8:18 AM CST
Kickapoo students stage a demonstration following a walkout in protest of ICE activity.
Chris Drew / KSMU
Kickapoo students stage a demonstration following a walkout in protest of ICE activity.

The action Thursday is the latest local protest against immigration enforcement activity across the nation.

A hundred or more students at Kickapoo High School in south Springfield staged a walkout Thursday morning, in protest of ICE activity across the country. They rallied around the flag poles at the school’s entrance, chanted and cheered between speeches, and waved signs and a Mexican flag.

Their walkout follows a similar protest at Central and reported walkouts at Hillcrest and Parkview high schools.

Springfield’s students join students nationwide who’ve staged walkouts in the wake of ICE activity in Minneapolis and the killing of Renee Macklin Good and now Alex Pretti, and they join thousands of Americans who have staged protests of every size and shape across the country in recent weeks.

The event at Kickapoo, and others at Springfield’s high schools have been staged in coordination with administrators. The demonstration wrapped up promptly after 30 minutes, and students filed back to class.
