Students at Kickapoo stage walkout

A hundred or more students at Kickapoo High School in south Springfield staged a walkout Thursday morning, in protest of ICE activity across the country. They rallied around the flag poles at the school’s entrance, chanted and cheered between speeches, and waved signs and a Mexican flag.

Their walkout follows a similar protest at Central and reported walkouts at Hillcrest and Parkview high schools.

Springfield’s students join students nationwide who’ve staged walkouts in the wake of ICE activity in Minneapolis and the killing of Renee Macklin Good and now Alex Pretti, and they join thousands of Americans who have staged protests of every size and shape across the country in recent weeks.

The event at Kickapoo, and others at Springfield’s high schools have been staged in coordination with administrators. The demonstration wrapped up promptly after 30 minutes, and students filed back to class.