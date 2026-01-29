NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert deadline approaches

The annual radio competition has become a launching pad for emerging musicians.

The contest is now officially open for entries and artists from across the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands who are 18 or older and do not have a current recording contract.

To enter, musicians must record a video of themselves performing an original song behind a desk of their choice, upload that video to YouTube and submit the entry form to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest website at tinydeskconcert.npr.org .

The grand prize winner will be invited to perform a Tiny Desk concert at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., be paired with a music industry mentor and headline a 10 city national tour.

Past winners of the contest have gone on to significant milestones in their careers, from Grammy Awards to major tour dates.

A panel of judges that include NPR music producers, member station hosts, musicians and industry professionals will select this year's winner.

Musicians looking to expand their audience or take their next step in the music world are encouraged to submit their original work before the deadline, February 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.