Ash Grove voters to decide revenue bond for wastewater management upgrades

A special election will take place on February 3 in Ash Grove.

Voters will decide whether or not the City of Ash Grove should issue and sell revenue bonds for the waterworks and sewage system.

The intent behind the bond is to both maintain and upgrade existing wastewater systems, explained Mayor Caleb Smith.

“This will fix ongoing issues we have. It could be from relining sewer mains to replacing old lines throughout the town," Smith said. "Also, it will revamp our sewer plan and bring it up to today’s standards or industry standards. We’re well ahead of capacity, so we’re just trying to be proactive and maintain what we already have but also be ready to facilitate the growth that is projected for our community.”

The exact ballot language states that, if passed, the City of Ash Grove will "issue and sell combined waterworks and sewerage system revenue bonds of the City of Ash Grove, Missouri, in an amount not to exceed one million seven hundred fifty thousand dollars ($1,750,000)" for the purpose of updating the system.

Revenue bonds are a type of municipal bond that repays investors through revenue generated by the projects funded by it. In this case, the bond would be repaid through money raised by the Ash Grove Public Water System.

If the issue passes, the City of Ash Grove will begin the process of applying for grants. While the ballot measure will most likely increase utility costs for Ash Grove citizens, it is not a tax increase, and Smith said it is the most cost-effective option available.

If the issue does not pass, he said the city will still pursue options to update the wastewater system – but it may impact people’s bank accounts more than the revenue bond will.

A sample ballot for the February 3 Election can be viewed here.