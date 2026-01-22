New rehabilitation hospital will open February 3 in Ozark

A new rehabilitation hospital will open February 3 at 1660 W. Garton in Ozark.

CoxHealth and Select Medical, who partnered on the approximately $30 million project, held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for the new facility.

Lisa Hallam, CoxHealth Rehabilitation Hospital’s CEO, said the center offers occupational, physical and speech therapy. Therapists from both Select and Cox will be part of the team there.

"We are going to be able to provide state of the art therapy right here," she said, "so no more traveling to Kansas City or St. Louis."

The new 70,000-square-foot facility has 63 beds and all private rooms. It consolidates inpatient rehab care at CoxHealth’s Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital inpatient unit, the acute rehab unit at Cox Branson and the Select Specialty Hospital - Springfield acute rehab unit.

Hallam said they’ll be able to take a higher acuity patient at the new hospital.

David Chernow, vice-chairman of Select Medical, said it's an inpatient, acute rehab facility.

"We're treating acute conditions in rehabilitative care," he said. "Stroke victims, spinal cord victims, traumatic brain injuries and other neurological diseases and diagnoses."

"Every patient who comes through these doors," he said, "will receive individualized care."

Staff will include a respiratory therapist for patients with oxygen needs, according to Hallam, and kidney dialysis will be able to be done at the bedside.

