Horses are needed to provide therapy for foster kids in southwest Missouri

Good Samaritan Boys Ranch is seeking donated horses to support its equine therapy program, which serves youth in foster care, according to a recent announcement from the organization.

“Horses are very empathetic creatures. They provide an awesome outlet for our youth to kind of learn to regulate their emotions, learn how to communicate with their peers and their family members, and it’s honestly just a great way to build trust with somebody and with this animal that is so in touch with empathetic feelings,” said Scotty Brown, the director of Marketing and Communications for Good Samaritan.

Good Samaritan said they are looking for horses that are broke to ride, under 15-years-old, gentle with children and in good health. Donated horses will be used for both equine-assisted therapy and recreational horseback riding at Good Samaritan’s treatment facility, where they are cared for by equine professionals and regularly interact with children working through trauma, according to the organization.

“We currently have 12 riding horses. We typically like to have 15 to 20 horses available, so we’re seeking, like, seven to eight horses donated,” said Brown.

Good Samaritan officials say equine therapy plays an important role in helping foster youth build trust, confidence and emotional regulation. Through structured interaction with horses, children are given opportunities to develop coping skills in a calm, supportive environment while also forming meaningful bonds with the animals.

Good Samaritan was founded in 1959 as an orphanage north of Springfield. It’s since expanded into a wide range of residential and community-based services for children and families across Missouri. Last year, the organization served more than 300 children and families, “aiming to interrupt cycles of trauma, family separation, homelessness, and long-term dependence on social services,” it said in a press release.

Community members interested in donating a horse or learning more about the program can contact Scotty Brown at development@ranchlife.org.

Those unable to donate horses can still support Good Samaritan through volunteer efforts or financial contributions that help sustain programs for youth in the foster care system.