Events are planned Monday in Springfield for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM CST
An Martin Luther King Jr. Day program at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, Mo. in 2025.
NAACP Springfield/Facebook
An Martin Luther King Jr. Day program at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, Mo. in 2025.

There will be a march and program as well as a festival.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, hosted by NAACP Springfield, is Monday.
The march, themed “Rising Together,” starts at 8:30 a.m. at Brightspeed Ice Park, but doors open at 7.

Donations of socks, gloves, hats, and hot hands will be collected to benefit local cold-weather shelters.

Marchers will walk to the Gillioz Theater for the annual MLK program.

And there’s another MLK Jr. Day event Monday in Springfield.

The Springfield Multicultural Festival will be held at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center from noon to 4 and will feature cultural performances from around the world, interactive and family friendly activities and community and resource exhibitors.

Event organizers describe it as a welcoming space to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King through unity and celebration.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky