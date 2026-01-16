Events are planned Monday in Springfield for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. March, hosted by NAACP Springfield, is Monday.

The march, themed “Rising Together,” starts at 8:30 a.m. at Brightspeed Ice Park, but doors open at 7.

Donations of socks, gloves, hats, and hot hands will be collected to benefit local cold-weather shelters.

Marchers will walk to the Gillioz Theater for the annual MLK program.

And there’s another MLK Jr. Day event Monday in Springfield.

The Springfield Multicultural Festival will be held at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center from noon to 4 and will feature cultural performances from around the world, interactive and family friendly activities and community and resource exhibitors.

Event organizers describe it as a welcoming space to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King through unity and celebration.