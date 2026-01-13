Measles case confirmed in person who traveled through the Springfield-Branson National Airport

There’s been a confirmed case of measles in a person who traveled through the Springfield-Branson National Airport on Tuesday, January 6.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said anyone who was at the airport January 6 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. is potentially at risk for developing the illness. If you were there, you should monitor for symptoms for 21 days. Measles symptoms would be expected to develop between January 13-27, according to the department.

The person diagnosed with the illness is a Florida resident and is no longer an exposure risk in Greene County.

The first stage of measles includes a runny nose, cough, rising fever and red eyes that are sensitive to light. The second stage – about 3 to 5 days later – includes a high temperature and a red, blotchy rash.

Some people may have serious complications.

If you develop symptoms, call your healthcare provider before going to a medical facility since the illness is highly contagious.

"Measles, especially severe cases, can be prevented through the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. The recommended two-dose series is 97% effective and typically provides lifetime protection," the health department said in a news release.

The department encourages everyone to check the status of their measles immunization. Some adults, especially those born between 1957 and 1989 before the two-dose MMR vaccine was implemented, might need a booster dose.

In 2025, there were 2,144 confirmed cases of measles across 44 states, the highest number of cases in a calendar year since 1991, according to the health department. Eleven percent of confirmed cases required hospitalization, there have been three confirmed deaths, and 93% of cases were in people who did not receive the MMR vaccine or had unknown vaccination status.