Measles case confirmed in person who traveled through the Springfield-Branson National Airport

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:45 PM CST
The measles virus

Anyone at the airport on January 6 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. should watch for symptoms.

There’s been a confirmed case of measles in a person who traveled through the Springfield-Branson National Airport on Tuesday, January 6.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said anyone who was at the airport January 6 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. is potentially at risk for developing the illness. If you were there, you should monitor for symptoms for 21 days. Measles symptoms would be expected to develop between January 13-27, according to the department.

The person diagnosed with the illness is a Florida resident and is no longer an exposure risk in Greene County.

The first stage of measles includes a runny nose, cough, rising fever and red eyes that are sensitive to light. The second stage – about 3 to 5 days later – includes a high temperature and a red, blotchy rash.

Some people may have serious complications.

If you develop symptoms, call your healthcare provider before going to a medical facility since the illness is highly contagious.

"Measles, especially severe cases, can be prevented through the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. The recommended two-dose series is 97% effective and typically provides lifetime protection," the health department said in a news release.

The department encourages everyone to check the status of their measles immunization. Some adults, especially those born between 1957 and 1989 before the two-dose MMR vaccine was implemented, might need a booster dose.

In 2025, there were 2,144 confirmed cases of measles across 44 states, the highest number of cases in a calendar year since 1991, according to the health department. Eleven percent of confirmed cases required hospitalization, there have been three confirmed deaths, and 93% of cases were in people who did not receive the MMR vaccine or had unknown vaccination status.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
