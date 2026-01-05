Public meeting about a new convention and event center for Springfield is set for Tuesday

Springfield City Manager David Cameron will host another public listening session about a future convention and event center for Springfield Tuesday, January 6.

Cameron and other staff will answer questions about a proposed project, present results from the online survey conducted in December and other listening sessions and gather additional feedback, according to city officials.

Cameron said in a statement that he wants to hear what everyone has to say, and that will help the city "determine next steps, if any."

Springfield voters turned down a 3% tourist tax increase in November that would have helped pay for a new convention and event center.

The city has lined up an anticipated $60 million in funding for the project — $30 million withheld in this year’s budget from the State of Missouri and $30 million from local ½-cent Spring Forward SGF sales tax revenue.

A report released last summer showed the city could benefit economically from a new convention and event center.

The meeting will be held Tuesday night from 5:30 to 7 at the Greene County Archives and Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville Ave.