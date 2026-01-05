Public meeting about a new convention and event center for Springfield is set for Tuesday
The listening session will help city officials decide next steps.
Springfield City Manager David Cameron will host another public listening session about a future convention and event center for Springfield Tuesday, January 6.
Cameron and other staff will answer questions about a proposed project, present results from the online survey conducted in December and other listening sessions and gather additional feedback, according to city officials.
Cameron said in a statement that he wants to hear what everyone has to say, and that will help the city "determine next steps, if any."
Springfield voters turned down a 3% tourist tax increase in November that would have helped pay for a new convention and event center.
The city has lined up an anticipated $60 million in funding for the project — $30 million withheld in this year’s budget from the State of Missouri and $30 million from local ½-cent Spring Forward SGF sales tax revenue.
A report released last summer showed the city could benefit economically from a new convention and event center.
The meeting will be held Tuesday night from 5:30 to 7 at the Greene County Archives and Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville Ave.