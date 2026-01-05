Missouri lawmakers expect tension as they return for election-year legislative session

Missouri Republicans played power politics in 2025, crushing Democratic opposition in the Legislature on major issues from abortion to congressional redistricting.

The consequences of those moves will be felt this year. Voters in November will ultimately determine if Republicans went too far as they steamrolled measures to passage.

But before that, Democrats intend to make state Senate Republicans pay for invoking the rule to shut off debate — known as the previous question — for the first time since 2020.

With fewer than one-third of the seats in each chamber, the filibuster in the state Senate is practically the only means for the minority party to stall or kill legislation. That is why Democrats are determined to extract a price for using the previous question, but they aren’t saying how that will play out in the annual legislative session that starts Wednesday.

“As far as what that session looks like, everyone will have to wait and see,” Senate Minority Leader Doug Beck, an Affton Democrat, told The Independent last month.

The only affirmative duty of the General Assembly each year is to pass a state budget. But with a dwindling surplus, revenues in decline, and Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe pushing for elimination of the state income tax, the prospects for easy agreement look murky.

The list of other items awaiting action include issues that generate bipartisan support, such as addressing the growing wait list of people being held in jails who need court-ordered mental health treatments; legislation intended to improve maternal health; and personal agendas of departing lawmakers, including term-limited Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin’s bill to shut down solar power development and desire to regulate pharmacy benefit managers.

There are 10 seats in the state Senate certain to change hands, and all have attracted candidates currently in the Missouri House. Legislators looking to move up — including Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson, a Republican running for the state Senate — will want to take election year achievements home to voters.

“You never know about the Senate, but the House is going to do business as usual, and we’ll just see how things play out in the Senate,” Patterson said in an interview with The Independent.

State Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, presents a motion to force a vote on a gerrymandered map of the state's congressional districts Friday on the Senate floor.

Senate dysfunction

When Senate Republican leaders used the previous question rule at the end of last year’s session, it was the first time the motion to shut off debate was invoked during a regular session since 2017.

After the votes passing bills to undo voter-approved paid leave for workers and putting repeal of the 2024 abortion rights amendment on this year’s ballot, Democrats vowed there would be a price to pay in 2026.

“What we’re doing today is a failure of the Senate,” state Sen. Stephen Webber, a Democrat from Columbia said on the final day of the 2025 session. “And when there’s a failure in the Senate, there needs to be a response, and that response can’t last forever, but that response has to happen, and it has to be painful, and has to make us all understand that when the Senate doesn’t function as a body, we all lose.”

The offense, in Democratic eyes, was repeated during the September special session on redistricting, and aggravated by a rules change that sidestepped every opportunity Democrats could use to stall proceedings.

Democrats have to maintain their stall long enough to show that their views must be respected and that the state Senate is designed to be a less partisan body than the House, said state Sen. Tracy McCreery, a Democrat from Olivette.

“One of the challenges with working with some of the newer senators is that they brought the House mentality with them, and they don’t have respect for the institution of the Senate,” McCreery said. “In the Senate we have thoughtful, deliberative conversations, and we don’t just ram things through and not allow for debate.”

O’Laughlin, asked by text about the opening-day atmosphere she expects as she begins her last session as Senate leader, replied only with a head-exploding emoji.

Gov. Mike Kehoe reiterates his focus on public safety during his State of the State speech Tuesday afternoon in the Missouri House chambers.

Budget and taxes

The gap between estimated state general revenue and appropriations in this year’s budget is $2.6 billion. Part of the difference, for state cash flow needs, is artificial because it is new spending on multi-year construction projects or money set aside for unfilled jobs in state government.

The rest must come from the state’s accumulated surplus, which has been diminishing and could be depleted within two fiscal years.

Kehoe has warned his budget proposal on Jan. 13 will be written to bring spending into balance with current revenue. That task will be complicated by the need to replace up to $1.2 billion in spending from non-general revenue funds with general tax revenue.

“There are only painful budget bills that have money to cut from,” said state Rep. Betsy Fogle, a Democrat from Springfield. “And typically in our state, when we have to face budget cuts, we see that in K-12 education, higher education and (appropriation bills) that include things like social services and the social safety net.”

Kehoe’s also expected on Jan. 13 to outline his plan for weaning state government off the income tax. With the tax representing 65% of last year’s $13.4 billion in revenue, the question will be where to find replacement money.

Republican members will be anxious to hear the details.

“We’ll have to see what that proposal will be and what revenue replacements or what revenue sources will be created from those changes,” said state Rep. Jeff Vernetti, a Republican from Camdenton.

Local taxes will also be a major question. State Rep. Tim Taylor, a Bunceton Republican, led a House committee that spent the summer studying property taxes. There are a number of Republicans who want to replace the property tax system with sales taxes.

That could work in some areas but wouldn’t generate enough revenue for rural areas, Taylor said in a recent interview. And for areas that could generate the revenue, the tax rate could be prohibitive.

The state imposes a 4.225% sales tax but local option taxes mean the rate paid at retail in most locations is much higher. And the sales tax is one place to go for replacement revenue for the income tax.

That is unlikely to be popular with voters, Taylor said.

“The thought of increasing sales tax again is really going to put that to pushing 10 cents on $1 or something, and that’s pretty substantial,” Taylor said.

Local governments will be watching both debates closely, said Steve Hobbs, executive director of the Missouri Association of Counties.

“First and foremost this needs to be fair to the citizens of Missouri,” he said.

Property tax is an immensely complex issue to tackle, Hobbs said. One reason, he noted, is that state school aid is tied to local tax effort.

The Missouri School Funding Modernization Task Force, appointed by Kehoe, is halfway through its study of school funding. Changes to how local taxes are imposed would change the formula calculations.

And support for education depends on reliable revenue from state taxes, which are about to be overhauled, Hobbs noted.

“You have two legs of your education funding stool you are talking about putting under construction,” Hobbs said. “That is a big lift.”

Missouri Senate Majority Leader Cindy O'Laughlin, R-Shelbina, walks into the Governor's State of the State address Wednesday.

O’Laughlin’s agenda

In early December, O’Laughlin wrote on social media about a frustrating experience she had attempting to obtain a prescription while in Jefferson City. Most of the time, she wrote, she gets her medications from a local pharmacy in Clarence, but was frustrated by mixups and miscommunications she blamed on pharmacy benefit managers.

“What is the result of this wondrous cost saving set up? Absolutely nothing good for the customers,” O’Laughlin wrote.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, are the mechanisms used by insurance companies to control prescription costs for their plans. Techniques include preferential contracts for particular pharmacy companies, with higher reimbursements or dispensing fees for high-volume chain stores and online providers.

“The rural areas are hardest hit because their pharmacist is also their healthcare advocate, often knowing the patients and literally their entire medical history,” O’Laughlin wrote in response to a question from The Independent.

O’Laughlin endorsed legislation filed by state Sen. Travis Fitzwater, a Republican from Holts Summit, to end preferential clauses in PBM contracts.

Similar legislation last year drew a coalition of opponents that, along with insurance companies, included the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Missouri AFL-CIO.

The opposition will be daunting, said Abe Funk, owner of John’s Pharmacy in southeast Missouri. Funk’s business operates in six locations, including two in communities with fewer than 1,000 people.

Funk is a member of the Missouri Pharmacy Business Council, which lobbies for independent pharmacies. He’s been calling legislators in his area and will personally visit the Capitol to push for the bill.

To overcome opposition, this year’s bill will focus on revealing the details of how PBMs pay claims. That’s helped change some minds, he said.

“They like the idea of transparency,” Funk said. “They like the idea of actually being able to see what their claims are, their payments. And so we anticipate a different climate this session than we have in the past.”

O’Laughlin’s long-standing opposition to renewable energy development is being ramped up by a 5,000-acre solar power project in Henry County in western Missouri. The project was developed over several years but only revealed publicly at the start of 2024.

In December 2024, after two incumbent commissioners were defeated for reelection, the Henry County Commission approved an incentive package for the solar project that included $650 million in public-sponsored financing.

A lawsuit invoking a rarely used law requiring the courts to investigate public contracts is heading to trial in October. O’Laughlin has filed a bill for a moratorium on new solar project construction, including stopping work on projects underway but not finished, through Dec. 31, 2027.

The solar projects use valuable farmland, seek tax abatements and other preferential treatment and add little to local economies, O’Laughlin wrote in an email to The Independent.

“I honestly see this as tearing a giant hole in the fabric of our communities socially, fiscally, environmentally,” O’Laughlin wrote to The Independent. “What is there to like about them?”

Election year prospects

No Democrat has won a statewide election since 2018, and results from 2024 show how daunting it will be for Kirkwood Democrat Quentin Wilson, a state department director from 1998 to 2001, to deny incumbent Republican State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick a second term.

The auditor’s office is the only statewide race on the ballot. Last year, despite spending $20 million, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce received just 41.8% of the vote, only two percentage points more than gubernatorial candidate Crystal Quade, who spent about $2 million.

But the difficult statewide race for Democrats doesn’t mean this year’s voting won’t give the party an opportunity to impose significant losses on Republicans. The same voters that gave GOP candidates landslide wins for statewide office handed them defeats on abortion rights, following up on prior liberal ballot measure wins on Medicaid expansion and marijuana legalization.

Republicans have put a measure reinstating the state’s near total abortion ban on the ballot, along with a proposal to change the way majorities are calculated for constitutional amendments proposed by initiative. And the redistricting plan intended to give the GOP an additional seat in the U.S. House faces a possible referendum vote.

Controversial ballot measures can bring hundreds of thousands of Missourians out for an otherwise unexciting election. That occurred In 2018 and 2020, when a right to work referendum and Medicaid expansion, respectively, were on August primary ballots. In those years, nearly 300,000 more people voted in the Democratic primary than the average of other elections since 2000.

Millions have already been spent on ballot measures for this year and the total for all will likely exceed $100 million by the time voters go to the polls.

But even a big surge of Democratic voters would only dent, not break, the GOP majority, said Terry Smith, political science professor at Columbia College.

Only 21 of 163 Missouri House seats were decided by 10 percentage points or less in 2024, and early financial reports indicate that only two of the 17 state Senate seats on the ballot appear to be truly competitive in November.

The best result for Democrats, Smith said, would be to break the two-thirds supermajority Republicans enjoy in each chamber.

After the 2024 election, Republicans held 111 seats in the House and 24 of 34 seats in the Senate.

“Do Republicans have anything to worry about? I don’t think so,” Smith said in an interview last week with The Independent.

In deeply Republican districts, even if the ballot measures draw a larger Democratic vote, it won’t be enough to change the outcome, Smith said.

“If you go from a district that is 75-25 to 60-40,” he said, “you pick up 15 points and you still lose by a landslide.”

The Independent’s Anna Spoerre, Steph Quinn and Jason Hancock contributed to this report.