Missouri State announces new head football coach

Missouri State University has hired a new head football coach. Casey Woods will take over the job most recently held by Ryan Beard who left to take the head coaching position at Carolina Coastal University.

Woods spent the past four seasons as offensive coordinator and football chief of staff at Southern Methodist University.

The MSU Board of Governors approved Woods’ five-year contract early Friday morning.

MSU officials said, although this is Woods’ first head coaching appointment, he played a pivotal role in leading previous teams to five league championships across four different conferences – Conference USA, SEC, Sun Belt and American – in two decades of major college coaching experience.

In a statement, MO State Athletics Director Patrick Ransdell said Woods "is going to continue our upward trajectory with an unwavering commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the field. His ability to develop offensive talent and recruit top-level talent make him an ideal fit for Missouri State."

"As Missouri State continues its transition and growth at the FBS level, it was critical to identify a leader who understands the demands of this moment," said Missouri State President Dr. Biff Williams in a statement. "Coach Casey Woods is exactly that leader. His energy, experience, and commitment to excellence position our football program for sustained success.

Woods joined the Mustangs coaching staff in December 2021 as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach and has been part of 37 wins in just four seasons, according to the university. SMU is currently 8-4 heading into a January 2 Holiday Bowl matchup against Arizona with the Mustangs currently ranking 11th nationally in passing offense (283.5), 27th in scoring offense (32.9) and 27th in pass completion percentage (.664).

Woods and his wife Lauren have five children – Waverly, Sawyer, Adaline, Amelia and Savannah.

He’ll be introduced at a news conference in January.