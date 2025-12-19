Atlatl throwing, a skill once used by Native Americans, is gaining in popularity

On a recent fall day at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center near Bois D'Arc, I had the chance to try my hand at throwing a long dart using something that dates back to Native Americans.

The atlatl is a curved piece of wood between five and 24 inches long with a handle on one end and a hook on the other that fits into the nock end of the dart.

"And you use that to increase the amount of effort, the amount of speed, the amount of force that you're able to generate," said AJ Hendershott, an atlatl expert and regional supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Education Branch. "And it was a very effective hunting tool. Native Americans had been using it in North America for all the way back to 12,000 years ago. They were hunting Ice Age beasts with it. They eventually became very proficient with it on the Plains, and they went after elk, bison, deer, and it was just a very, very accomplished hunting tool."

According to the World Atlatl Association, the tool preceded the bow and arrow in most parts of the world. Steve Govero, MDC assistant outdoor education center manager, said it was made from whatever material was readily available.

"For example, if you were looking in Aztec, Mexico, Philippines...they would have bamboo" he said. "The Far East, they would have bamboo. they would have that type of material already. And so that would be easier for them to use and make something."

Hendershott said using the atlatl is a way to connect with one’s ancestors since the tool was once widely used. It’s an acquired skill. which comes with a sense of accomplishment once a person learns how to throw it.

"It's kind of like throwing a baseball," he said. "You practice, you practice, you practice, and the next thing you know you're able to hit something 20 feet away and hit something the size of a pie plate on a regular basis."

And he said the atlatl is a legal hunting method.

"Here in Missouri, you can use that to hunt small game, you can use it to hunt deer," he said. "As long as you've got the right permit, you know what season you can use it in, you can use it in a wide variety of instances."

Govero said a handful of people use it each year to hunt deer in Missouri.

MDC offers atlatl classes. Govero started the atlatl program at Andy Dalton along with archery about three years ago. He said programs start in the classroom and focus on safety first "because somebody can get hurt if you're not paying attention, you know, if somebody's throwing, somebody walks across in front of the target or something. So we always talk about safety first, get that through and then we have them laid out as such so that people can actually see them."

The darts are laid out on a table nearby.

They talk about the various options for those who would like to purchase an atlatl and dart. Govero said the dart should be a little taller than you are. Hendershott said you can even make your own like he does.

Classes have become very popular. Govero said that’s because just about anyone can learn to throw.

"Last year, I did a seniors atlatl program on a Sunday evening. We had approximately 18 60-year-old (and up) adults, and they came out and threw for about 90 minutes...and I had one lady that was an 81-year-old...from Vietnam, just a sweetheart, and she was just as tiny...and she kept trying and trying and trying," he said, "and she couldn't get it going. Then, finally, about her last few throws, she started hitting the target. She was at 10 yards, and she was consistently hitting the target, and she was so happy. And her husband was just — they were all having a great time, and that's what it's about with the atlatl. It brings different genders together so well because it's so easy. But it's difficult because it's a simple process, but you've got to work the steps correctly."

Hendershott said you don’t have to be a world class atlatl user to enjoy using one. But you need to respect the atlatl even though it might look like a toy.

"These things can generate a lot of power," he said. "And I'm more concerned about things like running them through the garage door. It's possible, and don't ask me how I know that."

"As long as you're using it in a safe manner, just go out there and give it a shot," he said. "If nothing else, it gives you a really solid appreciation for the people that were able to depend on it as a hunting tool to bring home meat to their families, to prevent starvation or just to live their life fully. And when you do that, you really do look back in time a little bit and say, 'wow, these folks, they were really good at what they did.' And that's amazing."

MDC and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources both offer atlatl classes. One is scheduled for Tuesday, December 23, from 1 to 3 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center for ages 12 to 17. Registration is required here.