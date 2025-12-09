Filing for municipal elections underway

Filing for municipal elections in Missouri is underway. Election day is Tuesday, April 7 2026.

In Springfield no city council seats will be up for election next year, but two seats on the Springfield Public School’s Board of Education will be up for a vote. The two incumbents, Judy Brunner, who is also the current president of the board and Shurita Thomas-Tate, the board’s longest serving member, both announced their plans to run for reelection in November.

In Republic, four City Council seats will be up for election.

The Republic School District will have three places on its board of education up for election. Including seats currently held by president Denny Lawson, as well as members Terry McConnell and John Parker.

Nixa will have an election for mayor in April, a spot currently held by Jarad Giddens. Nixa will also elect council members for District One and Three, seats currently held by Jay Ortiz and Darlene Graham.

Nixa voters will also decide three positions on the Nixa School District’s Board of Education, including roles currently held by board president Heather Zoromski, Alex Bryant and Linda Daugherty.

In Ozark, three Aldermen seats are up for election in Ward one, two and three. Spots currently held by David Snider, Bruce Galloway and Eddie Campbell.

The Ozark School District will also have three seats up for election, those currently held by president Amber Bryant and members Matthew Growcock and Christina Tonsing. And in April Ozark voters will also be considering a vote to elect a charter commission that would draft a charter for the city, allowing it to move from being what the State of Missouri considers a fourth-class city.

There will be elections for boards of aldermen, city councils and boards of education throughout the state. Candidates for office must file with their local authority and submit petitions signed by voters supporting their candidacy. Filing for city council and aldermen positions opened today, interested parties should contact their local city clerk.

Filing for school boards opened in November, but the first day to submit completed petitions and applications is also today. Contact your local school for information on filing in those elections.

Filing for all positions will close Tuesday, December 30.