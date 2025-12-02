© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri State Football Bears to play in a bowl game; pairings yet to be determined

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 2, 2025 at 12:31 PM CST
A Missouri State University football player in action in 2025.
Missouri State University Athletics
A Missouri State University football player in action in 2025.

The university and some elected officials had urged NCAA officials to grant the team eligibility.

Missouri State University’s football team has earned a spot in a bowl game.

The team, along with some lawmakers, had urged the NCAA to allow the Bears eligibility, despite first-season FBS teams typically not being allowed to participate in bowl games. This was the Bears' first season in the FBS. The Bears ended their season with seven wins and five losses.

Missouri State and fellow C-USA newcomer Delaware were granted bids to fill the final two spots in the 2025 bowl field, according to MSU.

The official bowl selection show is Sunday, December 7.

MSU athletics encourages fans to complete an online postseason bowl travel and ticket intent form on their website to have information shared with them as soon as the university learns its bowl destination.
Tags
News Missouri State University Football
Michele Skalicky
See stories by Michele Skalicky