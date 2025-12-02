Missouri State Football Bears to play in a bowl game; pairings yet to be determined

Missouri State University’s football team has earned a spot in a bowl game.

The team, along with some lawmakers, had urged the NCAA to allow the Bears eligibility, despite first-season FBS teams typically not being allowed to participate in bowl games. This was the Bears' first season in the FBS. The Bears ended their season with seven wins and five losses.

Missouri State and fellow C-USA newcomer Delaware were granted bids to fill the final two spots in the 2025 bowl field, according to MSU.

The official bowl selection show is Sunday, December 7.

MSU athletics encourages fans to complete an online postseason bowl travel and ticket intent form on their website to have information shared with them as soon as the university learns its bowl destination.