Ozarks Lyric Opera brings a quintessential piece to the stage of the historic Gillioz Theatre

Ozarks Lyric Opera Guest Conductor Foster Buyers believes "La Boheme" is perhaps the most iconic opera ever written.

“People who don't know anything about opera will have heard some part of this opera. “If somebody asked me, ‘what is the opera I should see, you know, first, if I've never seen an opera?’ I would say 'La Boheme,' every time.”

The original opera premiered in 1895 and centers around the story of young artists who struggle with love and poverty in Paris. The Ozarks Lyric Opera plans to tell this same story, but reimagined in modern day France. “The heart of the story is still there," said Shawn Spears of Ozarks Lyric Opera. “The music, especially with Puccini, just speaks for itself. I mean, you could set it in almost any time, I think, and you're just going to believe it’s there. It's passionate.”

One of the ways in which Ozarks Lyric Opera intends to reimagine the piece is through technical aspects. Spears said stage director Matt Haney, a childhood friend, took the lead on the lighting, set and costuming designs.

In addition to those behind the scenes bringing forth their ideas to the production,

“Each singer brings their own ideas that match their voice. And, you know, you'll never hear 'La Boheme' performed exactly like this anywhere else because it's those individual musical personalities that you're hearing within the framework of these black and white dots that Puccini left us," said Spears.

“We have some wonderful talent around here. But, you know, sometimes, you know, we want to hear some different voices. And sometimes, maybe it requires a different type of voice from some, you know, something that we don't have locally," he said.

Several traveling professionals and performers will also be featured in the show. Additionally, the performance will feature a children’s chorus. “You know, the delight in their eyes and in their parents just taking photos. It's palpable. It's incredible. They're just like, I mean, it's a once in a lifetime experience," he added.

“You know, four acts and a lot of high notes, you have got to get some rest. We used to do a Friday and Saturday night show, but, you know, you can get some wear and tear. That's a lot to ask of your singers," said Spears.