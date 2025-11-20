Art of the Ozarks returns for its third year at the Springfield Expo Center

Art of the Ozarks returns to the Springfield Expo Center for its third year, offering an indoor fine art fair that features more than 60 artists from across the region. Event organizer and Formed Gallery owner Laura Ingalsbe says the idea grew out of conversations with local artists who wanted a winter market that could support higher-end work without the risk of weather.

“We had all been wanting an indoor art fair near Christmas where artists could sell more expensive works and reach a larger audience,” Ingalsbe said. “You never know what the weather is going to be, and when you have nice pieces, you do not want them damaged."

The growth of the event has been steady. The first year hosted 21 artists at Mother’s Brewing, then expanded to 48 artists at the fairgrounds. Ingalsbe says moving into the Expo Center this year allowed the fair to stretch to 67 participants. “I have a feeling next year will be even a little bit bigger,” she said.

Visitors can expect a wide range of fine art, including oil and acrylic painting, sculpture, fiber art, pottery, woodturning, jewelry and live demonstrations. “This is not a craft fair,” Ingalsbe said. “These are people who work year-round to hone and perfect their craft.” Some artists will paint on site, and performers will share music throughout the weekend. A photo booth, seating areas and open concessions round out the experience.

The event also includes a community food drive and a 50-50 raffle to support Ozarks Food Harvest. Attendees who bring a nonperishable food item will be entered to win prizes such as gift certificates or artwork. “We are trying to give back to our community in addition to helping support regional artists,” Ingalsbe said.

Art of the Ozarks is open Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available at artoftheozarks.com or on social media at Formed Gallery and Art of the Ozarks.

