Area nonprofits receive a total of $850,000 in grants from O'Reilly Auto Parts

A locally-owned business has given $850,000 to area nonprofits.

O’Reilly Auto Parts raised the money -- $100,000 more than last year – by hosting two charity golf tournaments. The effort began in 1999, and, in 2017, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks began holding the fund and facilitating the grant application.

Thirty-six organizations received grants:

· The Arc of the Ozarks

$20,000 for educational support programs at Rivendale Institute for Learning and Autism Services and Infinity Academy, both of which offer education to children with special needs.

· The Betty and Bobby Allison Ozarks Counseling Center

$40,000 in operational funds for its work in providing low-cost mental health services to those in need, as well as a capital gift for storm damage repairs.

· Big Brothers Big Sisters

$40,000 in operational funds to match volunteer adults with children for one-to-one mentoring programs, and funding for forklift repairs. The equipment is used daily for its clothing recycling operation.

· Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield

$25,000 in operational support to ensure it can continue to serve more than 5,000 children and teens each year with educational programs in a safe environment.

· Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks

$25,000 to support the organization’s non-medical financial help for patients going through active breast cancer treatment.

· Care to Learn

$25,000 in operational funds to support its efforts to meet kids’ health, hunger and hygiene needs in 47 area school districts and communities.

· Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri

$10,000 to update the community room at LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home with furniture, desks, chairs and toys.

· The Child Advocacy Center

$45,000 for program support and the purchase of a new forensic video and recording storage system to ensure evidence is kept secure and backed up.

· Children’s Smile Center

$15,000 in operational support to purchase 15,000 oral hygiene kits for community distribution.

· Community Partnership of the Ozarks

$25,000 for operational support at the O’Reilly Center for Hope, which brings together 20 partner agencies that help low to moderate income families.

· CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates

$25,000 in operational funds, which is enough to cover 20 children with a full year of advocacy as they navigate the court system.

· Crosslines Community Outreach

$25,000 for operational funds to meet an increased demand for services. During its most recent fiscal year, 15% of food pantry guests were first-time visitors.

· Developmental Center of the Ozarks

$10,000 in operational funding for its programs that serve children and adults with developmental and physical disabilities.

· The Doula Foundation of Mid-America

$15,000 in operational funds for maternal mental health programs and resources for newborns, moms and families in need.

· The Drew Lewis Foundation

$6,000 to purchase a commercial cooler for Bikes & Brew Bodega coffee shop, which offers community engagement, food access and youth workforce training.

· Dynamic Strides Therapy

$10,000 in operational funds to support pediatric therapy for children with special needs, including equine and aquatic therapy.

· FosterAdopt Connect

$25,000 in operational support for Sammy’s Window and Sharehouse services, a clothing bank and food pantry that support foster children and their families.

· Good Samaritan Boys Ranch

$12,000 to assist with driver’s education classes for the teens at the ranch, which offers transitional living and stability for at-risk youth.

· GYN Cancers Alliance

$24,000 for education, resources and support for local women and caregivers affected by gynecologic cancers, including non-medical financial assistance.

· Harmony House

$25,000 in operational support for its domestic violence shelter, outreach case management services and prevention education programs.

· In Time of Need Foundation

$15,000 to support its funeral and cremation program for families who cannot pay for a loved one’s funeral expenses.

· I Pour Life

$17,000 for costs associated with client and data management software to support its positive youth development programs, which assist at-risk older youth, ages 16-24.

· Isabel’s House

$25,000 in operational funds for the crisis nursery, which provides immediate refuge for children whose families are in crisis to prevent child abuse and neglect and strengthen families.

· The Kitchen

$35,000 in operational funds to support the organization, including its Rare Breed drop-in center, which provides services to homeless youth.

· Kiwanis Club of Ozark Empire

$18,000 to provide more than 1,600 Springfield-area kids with high-quality new shoes.

· Least of These

$40,000 to buy food for its Christian County food pantry, which serves more than 3,600 people each month.

· Lost and Found Grief Center

$25,000 for operational funds to support its free grief support services, including its sand tray activity for children, where they can use the sand tray, figurines and objects to tell their story of loss.

· Lutheran Family and Children’s Services

$15,000 in funding support for its adoption and parenting services, including case management, supportive counseling and education.

· Ozarks Food Harvest

$50,000 to buy 75,000 meals for families in need and to stock 17,000 weekend backpacks, so children can take nutritious meals home from school on Fridays.

· Ozarks Literacy Council

$10,000 to buy books to support tutoring and literacy development by ensuring children have access to high-quality, relevant and engaging books.

· Ozarks Regional YMCA

$40,000 in support of its Academy School Age Services Program, which provides before and after school care, meals and snacks for more than 1,500 elementary students across Springfield.

· Rebound Foundation

$16,000 for transportation costs that will help families transitioning out of domestic violence shelters.

· Ronald McDonald House Tooth Truck

$15,000 for supplies needed to complete the dental treatment plans for approximately 900 children.

· Springfield Dream Center

$22,000 for a security system upgrade, necessary to protect the many children and adults who come to the building for education and programming.

· The Victim Center

$25,000 for crisis response, advocacy and counseling for people who have survived a violent or sexual crime.

· Victory Mission and Ministry

$35,000 for operational support for its shelters, recovery programs and job training, as well as the purchase of new bed linens and a commercial washer and dryer.

O’Reilly’s Vice President of Corporate Services Julie Gray said in a statement that the funding comes at a time when many in the community have additional needs. She said, while they’re happy to help, there are still many needs they were unable to fund. She encouraged people to donate to a local charity.