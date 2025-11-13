Molly Healey continues to write and release new music, including a brand-new genre

Springfield musician Molly Healey takes the stage Nov. 21 for an album release show for her latest project, With the Wind: An Orchestral Dance Music Suite. The performance, held at The Riff with doors at 7 p.m., introduces a hybrid sound that blends sweeping strings, pulsing electronic beats and Healey’s roots in Americana.

Special guest Ashtyn Barbaree opens the evening. The project expands Healey’s creative reach and highlights her evolution as one of the region’s most dynamic artists. Known for her tireless work ethic, Healey continues to balance her original music with roles as a fiddle player for the Ozark Mountain Daredevils and co-founder of the annual Earth Day Festival, set for April 25, 2026 in Springfield, MO.

More information is available at mollyhealey.com.