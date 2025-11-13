© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU is ending service to translator K255AH at 98.9 FM in Joplin. Learn more here.

Molly Healey continues to write and release new music, including a brand-new genre

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published November 13, 2025 at 12:41 PM CST
Molly Healey
/
Molly Healey

With her latest album, With the Wind: An Orchestral Dance Music Suite, Springfield musician Molly Healey joins Nashville producer Dave Tough to blend orchestral and electronic sounds into something entirely new.

Springfield musician Molly Healey takes the stage Nov. 21 for an album release show for her latest project, With the Wind: An Orchestral Dance Music Suite. The performance, held at The Riff with doors at 7 p.m., introduces a hybrid sound that blends sweeping strings, pulsing electronic beats and Healey’s roots in Americana.

Special guest Ashtyn Barbaree opens the evening. The project expands Healey’s creative reach and highlights her evolution as one of the region’s most dynamic artists. Known for her tireless work ethic, Healey continues to balance her original music with roles as a fiddle player for the Ozark Mountain Daredevils and co-founder of the annual Earth Day Festival, set for April 25, 2026 in Springfield, MO.

More information is available at mollyhealey.com.
News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Mavis Parks
See stories by Mavis Parks