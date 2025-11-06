Ozarks Food Harvest works to meet increased need in the Ozarks and a matching grant

Ozarks Food Harvest has scheduled two more drive-through grocery distributions for federal employees. Those will be held this Saturday, November 8, and next Monday, November 10, at the O’Reilly Center for Hunger Relief, 2810 N. Cedarbrook. Pre-registration is required.

Meanwhile, the food bank is asking for the public’s help to meet the increased need for food assistance due to the federal government shutdown. OFH has responded to the federal government shutdown by purchasing $500,000 in additional food and releasing $300,000 in grants to its network of 270 charities.

It’s currently trying to meet a $40,000 matching grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the Darr Family Foundation and the Musgrave Foundation. Because of the grant, every $1 that’s donated will provide $20 worth of groceries. You can donate at ozarksfoodharvest.org/donate-federal-shutdown.

OFH Executive Director Bart Brown said in a statement that they’re “treating this shutdown like a disaster, and we will provide support as long as it’s needed.”

Anyone in need of food assistance can find local pantries and more here.

