Local Starbucks workers participate in nationwide practice picket ahead of potential strike

Unionized workers from Starbucks stores at the intersections of Glenstone and Cherry and Battlefield and Maryland in Springfield joined Starbucks workers across the nation in a practice picket last Friday. This week Starbucks Workers United members voted to approve a potential nationwide strike for later this month.

Verraine Fritz is local bargaining delegate, strike captain and employee of the Starbucks near Battlefield and Maryland, she says she and her store went on strike last December after union contract negotiations with the company first fizzled. This past April both sides issued statements saying they rejected the most recent proposal; no progress has been made since.

Fritz explained, "during the practice picket, we are not on strike. We have union workers inside still doing their jobs, but we're showing them that we mean business and that we're willing to do this for real should they not return to the table.”

In a statement this week, the national union followed up on the gesture. Starbucks Workers United says strikes could hit in an initial wave of 25+ stores across the country starting November 13, an action timed to coincide with the chain’s annual Red Cup Day event.

According to reporting by Reuters, the sticking points include healthcare benefits and an immediate pay raise, on top of a proposed 2% annual raise the company has reportedly agreed to. In a statement from the company this past April, they said they have QUOTE “consistently invested in pay and benefits over many years. Any agreement we reach needs to reflect the reality that we already provide the best job in retail.” END QUOTE

The first Starbucks store to unionize was in Buffalo, New York in 2021. Springfield’s store at Glenstone and Cherry voted to unionize in 2022. The store on Battlefield in 2024. Fritz says the drawn-out process is due to the unprecedented nature of their goal.

“When we win this contract and we will, we will have acquired the first union contract with a nationwide fast-food company in American history. So, what makes this difficult is that it's never happened before.”