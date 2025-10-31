Missouri Department of Conservation reports uptick of bird flu in the state

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza – also known as bird flu – is causing bird deaths across Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said it’s actively monitoring reports of sick and dead waterfowl, such as geese and ducks, as well as raptors across the state. Testing has confirmed the birds died from bird flu.

Migratory birds carry the virus, which can move between wild birds and domestic poultry. Symptoms to watch for include tremors, head tilting, loss of coordination, lethargy, inability to fly or walk properly and trouble standing upright.

According to MDC, the risk to the general public remains low, but sporadic human infections have occurred usually after close exposure.

The public should avoid touching dead or sick birds, keep pets away from dead or dying wildlife and report sightings of dead geese, other waterfowl, raptors or other large birds at mdc.mo.gov/4KD. There is no need to report songbirds as no cases of bird flu have been detected in that population.

Hunters should dress harvested game birds in the field or away from poultry and other birds, dispose of carcasses in sealed trash bags in household trash or at a landfill so raptors can’t get to them; and allow all hunting gear to dry completely between trips.

Even though bird flu is rare in humans, it can happen, and you should contact a healthcare provider if you notice symptoms. Those include eye redness, respiratory problems and fever.