Springfield City Council hears feedback on proposed rental inspection program

Springfield City Council heard public input this week about a proposed pilot residential license and inspection program for rental properties.

The 18-month pilot would focus on the West Central Neighborhood Service District. That’s because the area has a high number of rental properties and numerous blighted and nuisance cases, and the average age of structures is 102 years.

Every rental unit under the program would be inspected once every five years. In the initial pilot, all 1,541 units would be inspected in the first year.

"Starting in this neighborhood allows us to refine the process, learn from the real world experience because right now we don't have a lot of data to really build on as far as what we're going to find inside these units, to demonstrate the program's value to the community," said Martin Gugel, the City’s director of Building Development Services. "And having that review would ensure that we stay flexible and responsible to the city, to the tenants, to the landlords and the community."

Under the program, landlords would pay an annual $35 per unit rental registration license fee, which would include the first inspection.

If an owner fails to register of if united violations are not addressed in the allowed time, they will face fines of $500 to $2500.

Craig Lowther spoke in opposition to the bill.

"I see nothing but problems coming from this," he said. "If 99% of the landlords are good, why do we inflict something like this on them?"

Lowther said the city should take a targeted approach rather than target all landlords. He told council he could name a handful of bad landlords but wouldn’t do it in a public space to which Councilman Branden Jenson replied "until we can engage in that conversation in a public manner, there's no way that we can take a targeted approach, so thank you." Lowther interrupted by saying, "sure there is."

Several spoke in favor of the proposed inspection program, including Ryan Dixon.

"Too many rentals in our city have serious issues like faulty plumbing, black mold, leaks and broken or boarded windows," he said. "This program would help property owners — or would hold property owners accountable and ensure safer homes for everyone."

If council approves the program at its November 3rd meeting, it would launch on March 23, 2026.

