With November SNAP benefits on pause and federal workers going unpaid, Ozarks Food Harvest sees growing need

The Missouri Department of Social Services is informing the public that they will be unable to issue SNAP benefits in November, due to the ongoing federal shutdown.

The food assistance program is fully funded by federal money.

DSS Director Jess Bax said in a statement that her department was informed Monday and is closely monitoring the situation, she said, “benefits will be issued as soon as federal funds become available."

DSS is encouraging beneficiaries to attempt to stretch their October balance and to seek out information about local food banks. They are also making sure people know they can still submit new SNAP applications.

The latest data shows just over 650 thousand Missouri residents receive SNAP. The federal government spent about $107 million on SNAP in Missouri last year.

The news comes just as the Missouri Independent reports Missouri food banks have lost nearly 1.6 million pounds of food aid since May due to cuts to the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program, which buys food directly from farmers to send to food banks.

While that is less than one percent of the average annual food distributed by food banks in Missouri, it points to ongoing stresses to the food insecurity safety net.

In a statement to KSMU, regional food bank Ozarks Food Harvest said it is anticipating an increase in need if SNAP funds don't go out in November. They are also addressing needs of families of federal workers and contractors impacted by pay freezes and furloughs due to the shutdown.

Ozarks Food Harvest says they served 170 families at a recent food distribution for federal workers. They have another event planned for Thursday evening. They estimate 23,000 federal workers in their service area are at risk of furloughs or missing paychecks.

They say they’ve spent an additional $30 thousand on food that was not previously budgeted, due to needs related to the shutdown. They say they need community support to meet the unexpected challenge.

Additional information about donating, their upcoming event for federal workers and contractors and information about local food pantries can be found at ozarksfoodharvest.org/need-help/