Rezoning requests garner lots of public feedback at Monday's City Council meeting

University Heights

A bill to rezone 2.6 acres of land at National and Sunshine has been remanded back to Springfield Planning and Zoning. Springfield City Council made the decision Monday night.

The purpose of the motion made by Council Member Bruce Adib-Yazdi was to amend the proposed conditional overlay district to allow the use of the property for a hotel.

Council member Craig Hosmer pointed out that the owner of the property, Be Kind & Merciful (BK&M) has been trying to work with the city and nearby residents for almost three years now. He said he’s tired of dealing with it, the city is tired of dealing with it, and the neighbors are, too.

"When we say no — when Planning and Zoning says no three times, when city council says no twice, then maybe somebody should take a message from that that you're not just going to be able to make a zoning change when you don't know what you're going to build, when you have no plan, when you're not even going to be the final developer," said Hosmer.

After multiple attempts to get the property rezoned for various proposed uses, including apartments and a food hall, BK&M is seeking to have the property rezoned for office use. It also wants a conditional overlay district that would prevent things like vape shops and tattoo parlors. Then it plans to sell it.

E. Division

Another rezoning issue attracted dozens of speakers — 33 had signed up, most neighbors who had concerns about a proposed development, which would include 510 housing units on 49 acres, currently zoned agricultural, in the 3800 block of E. Division. Those would include three-story apartment buildings, duplexes, townhomes, villas and single-family homes.

Most who spoke were nearby residents concerned about increased traffic they fear the development would lead to, but some speakers talked about the need for more middle housing, like townhomes and duplexes, that would be included in the project.

Jessica Ingram and her family live in a subdivision bordering the property in question, and she opposes the proposed development.

"Our area was designed and developed as (a) low-density, family-friendly residential area," she said. "and the infrastructure around it reflects that."

She pointed out that the two-lane LeCompte Rd. can't handle "abundant" traffic, and she said the apartments would "bring in noise and light that will disrupt the visual harmony of our neighborhood and others surrounding it."

Other nearby residents were worried that, even if the developer works with the city to add a light at Division and LeCompte, the traffic issue would still remain.

However, one person who lives near the proposed development site, Ericka Peppers, said she supports the plan. She told council "I'm here tonight to share perspective I don't think is fully represented — a neighbor who's in favor of it."

She told council she's never met the developer and has no interest in whether or not the development is profitable — she's a proud Springfieldian who welcomes growth.

While she said she understands her neighbors' concerns, "strong communities aren't built by fear. Rather, they're built because they bring together vision, collaboration and the courage to dream a little bit bigger together. Springfield is thriving, and with that comes the need for smart, sustainable expansion."

W. Buena Vista

Another rezoning issue up for a public hearing Monday night involves property in southwest Springfield.

City Council is considering a request to rezone approximately six acres in the 1000 block of W. Buena Vista to allow for a single-family residential subdivision.

Springfield Planning and Zoning approved the rezoning request in September but recommended that the developer add traffic calming measures and restrict the free flow of auto traffic through the proposed development between W. Buena Vista St. and South Buckingham Lane.

Springfield resident Edward Alford has lived in Wellington Hills for 23 years and said they have what everyone desires – safe, quiet streets with low amounts of traffic. “Children ride their bikes in the street because we are that safe in our neighborhood.” But he said if Buckingham were to become a cut-through street between Weaver and Buena Vista “traffic would increase dramatically, potentially hundreds of cars.”

A representative of the developer told council the new subdivision would be gated with no public access.

Council approved the rezoning request. The developer will need to come back to council to ask for approval of a preliminary plat.